Ciara Shares What She and Rihanna Talked About When They Reunited After Their Twitter Feud

There are some pieces of celebrity lore that just stick with you no matter how much time has passed. And for many chronically online people, "good luck with bookin that stage u speak of" is a major one. In 2011, Rihanna tweeted the line about Ciara, and it has lived on as one of the great moments in celebrity feuds ever since.

But, 14 years have passed, and Rihanna and Ciara are well over their conflict. In fact, the two reunited at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, posing together for photos with Ciara's hand on Rihanna's baby bump. And, as reported by People, in an interview soon after, Ciara shared what she spoke about with her fellow singer.

"Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her," Ciara said on the May 6 episode of Sherri. "I just have to shout her out 'cause I’m so proud of her. This is her third baby she’s having now."

Rihanna surprised fans when she announced that she is expecting her third child at the Met Gala. She and her partner A$AP Rocky already have two children, RZA and Riot. Ciara said that she and her husband, Russell Wilson, talked to Rihanna and Rocky about their families—including Ciara and Wilson possibly having a fifth child. They already have four children: Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora.

"We were cracking up talking about—cause' Russ was with us and A$AP, we all took a picture together—and then [Russell] started talking about cinco, because, you know, I have four, so he was talking about cinco," Ciara said. "And then we start talking about cuatro for her, but she got to get through the tres first, the third baby."

The "Level Up" singer continued, "It was straight mommy talk, just sweet love. [It's a] special moment for her."

And in case you were wondering, the messages they share online are very kind these days.

"I got to shout her out, because she also sent me a sweet DM, like a few months back saying she's so proud of me," Ciara said. "I'm proud of her, too. She is rocking it in such a great way."

Ciara and Rihanna's feud was actually very short-lived. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, back in 2011, Ciara made an appearance on Fashion Police and told a story about seeing Rihanna at a recent party and it not being "the most pleasant run-in". Rihanna responded by tweeting, "My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme."

Ciara replied, "Trust me Rihanna u don’t want to see me on or off the stage," which set Rihanna up perfectly for, "Good luck with booking that stage u speak of."

They made up soon after. "Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup," Rihanna tweeted to Ciara. The "Goodies" singer wrote back, "Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person."

And now, 14 years later, they're talking about their kids at the Met Gala. Time flies!