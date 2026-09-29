Earl Spencer Reacts to Whether Harry and William "Approve" of His New Diana Book

The 9th Earl Spencer spoke to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on September 28, sharing that he didn’t want his family to be associated with the project. When King said she was “curious about their reaction,” Spencer told her he was intentional about how and when he told his loved ones.
“I decided not to have anyone involved in the book, so no one knew about it except my wife, obviously, and the publishers,” he shared.
Spencer explained why he chose not to tell Harry, William or his sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, until the last minute.
“I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly as a thing because I didn’t want anyone to think—particularly with Harry, who people know I had to stay in the summer—that he was in any way involved in this,” he said. “It was really important for me that they weren’t.”
The Duke of Sussex visited his uncle at the Spencer family's ancestral estate, Althorp, before he moved back to England in August, with wife Meghan Markle sharing some sweet Instagram photos of their children playing on the grounds.
King questioned if the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex "approve" of Swan Song's contents, and Spencer noted that he's spoken with both of his nephews after the book's release, although he didn't share any specific details of the conversation.
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As for their approval, he admitted, “I don’t know. I haven’t asked about approval," adding that "Harry was sort of like, ‘Is there anything in there that would be embarrassing to me?’"
Stressing that he's "very specific about people’s privacy," Spencer said he told the Duke of Sussex there was "absolutely not" anything embarrassing in the book, which was released last week.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.