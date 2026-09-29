Jennifer Lawrence's Pajama Styling Streak Continues in a Nightgown at Dior's Fashion Show

The longtime brand ambassador skipped Dior's two most recent runway shows, but she has clearly kept tabs on creative director Jonathan Anderson's collections: Lawrence arrived at Dior Day in a lace-trimmed slip dress from the Cruise 2027 showcase, featuring the skinniest white straps, an open back, baby blue silk brocade, and delicate drapery that made the skirt's silhouette asymmetrical.
Embracing the effortless, cool-girl energy of the nightgown trend, J.Law accessorized with black sunglasses, the celebrity-beloved Heeled Slingback Sandals, the Lady D-Joy Bag, and just enough jewelry to complement the look without taking away from its etherealness. The satin on her bow-tied stilettos, as well as the top-handle tote's quilted leather, was shade-matched to her lingerie-looking dress.
Lawrence is no stranger to styling custom Dior looks on the red carpet. (See: her black tuxedo-type dress at the 2025 Gotham Awards and the ivory corset gown at the 2025 Governors Awards.) Her decades-long loyalty doesn't just ensure access to the designs, but the ability to tailor them to her liking, too.
Case in point: The Oscar winner's slip dress stopped just below the ankles—not the knees, like on the Cruise 2027 runway. She also skipped the fitted, lace-trimmed blazer, sculpted from the same glossy blue shade; the petal-covered, orange-and-red clutch; and the Heeled Slingback Sandals in dark indigo.
Contrary to the crisp tailored co-ords that Lawrence styled at previous Dior shows, her latest look was an understated surprise. But being the trendsetter that she is, she has never limited her lingerie to her pajama drawer. Satin matching sets, easy-breezy drawstring bottoms, or lace-trimmed LBDs are regulars in her everyday rotation.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.