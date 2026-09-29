Jennifer Lawrence's Pajama Styling Streak Continues in a Nightgown at Dior's Fashion Show

She's the latest celebrity to style lace-trimmed slips beyond her bed.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jennifer Lawrence styled the nightgown trend in cool blue with lace trim at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show
(Image credit: Backgrid)

The guest lists for Paris Fashion Week fêtes remain hush-hush until celebrities arrive at the venues. Such was the case at Dior's Spring/Summer 2027 show, which welcomed Rihanna, Greta Lee, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jennifer Lawrence. But it seems Lawrence teased her return to the fashion house's front row last week, when she debuted new Dior Ribbon Sneakers in NYC. While the ballet trainers didn't make the cut for her first Fashion Month outfit, she kept it dreamy in a cool-blue nightgown.

The longtime brand ambassador skipped Dior's two most recent runway shows, but she has clearly kept tabs on creative director Jonathan Anderson's collections: Lawrence arrived at Dior Day in a lace-trimmed slip dress from the Cruise 2027 showcase, featuring the skinniest white straps, an open back, baby blue silk brocade, and delicate drapery that made the skirt's silhouette asymmetrical.

Jennifer Lawrence styled the nightgown trend in cool blue with lace trim at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Jennifer Lawrence wore a cool-blue nightgown at the Dior Spring/Summer 2027 show.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Embracing the effortless, cool-girl energy of the nightgown trend, J.Law accessorized with black sunglasses, the celebrity-beloved Heeled Slingback Sandals, the Lady D-Joy Bag, and just enough jewelry to complement the look without taking away from its etherealness. The satin on her bow-tied stilettos, as well as the top-handle tote's quilted leather, was shade-matched to her lingerie-looking dress.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Jennifer Lawrence styled the nightgown trend in cool blue with lace trim at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Give it up for the back of Lawrence's lingerie-style look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence is no stranger to styling custom Dior looks on the red carpet. (See: her black tuxedo-type dress at the 2025 Gotham Awards and the ivory corset gown at the 2025 Governors Awards.) Her decades-long loyalty doesn't just ensure access to the designs, but the ability to tailor them to her liking, too.

Case in point: The Oscar winner's slip dress stopped just below the ankles—not the knees, like on the Cruise 2027 runway. She also skipped the fitted, lace-trimmed blazer, sculpted from the same glossy blue shade; the petal-covered, orange-and-red clutch; and the Heeled Slingback Sandals in dark indigo.

Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s cool-blue nightgown on the Dior Cruise 2027 runway

See Lawrence's nightgown on the Dior Cruise 2027 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Contrary to the crisp tailored co-ords that Lawrence styled at previous Dior shows, her latest look was an understated surprise. But being the trendsetter that she is, she has never limited her lingerie to her pajama drawer. Satin matching sets, easy-breezy drawstring bottoms, or lace-trimmed LBDs are regulars in her everyday rotation.

And she's not the only A-lister with a soft spot for nightgown styling: Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hailey Bieber share the same tastes in slip dresses. To wear the nightgown trend beyond your bed, shop similar designs from H&M, Dôen, and more below.

Shop Nightgowns Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.