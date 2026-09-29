Prince Philip Told the Queen Mother That One Decision Had Done "More for Me Than Anything Else in My Life"

Queen Elizabeth II's husband shared the emotional revelation in a letter to his mother-in-law.

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Prince Philip smirks while wearing his military uniform
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Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II tied the knot on November 20, 1947. The couple remained married for 73 years, until Prince Philip's death on April 9, 2021. One royal biographer has detailed Philip and Elizabeth's courtship, including an important revelation the prince once made to his then-future mother-in-law.

In his book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story., royal author Robert Hardman discussed the early days of The Queen's romance with Prince Philip.

Per Hardman, "By 1946, [Philip] was finally back...and a regular visitor at the palace. He took Lilibet [Queen Elizabeth II] to see Oklahoma!, a much-needed splash of excitement on the West End stage, and 'People Will Say We're In Love' became 'their' song."

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Their romance only continued getting stronger. As Hardman wrote, "Invited to Balmoral as a house guest that summer, Philip was now as keen on Lilibet as she had long been on him." Per the author, at that time, Philip told a friend that he and Elizabeth had started taking their relationship more "seriously" and had begun talking about their future.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving at her coronation

"He had finally found the sort of stability and contentment which had been woefully absent from his childhood."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"In September [1946], Philip proposed," Hardman shared.

In a letter to his future mother-in-law, who would later become known as the Queen Mother, Prince Philip shared, "Lilibet's acceptance...had done 'more for me than anything else in my life.'"

As for why Queen Elizabeth's proposal acceptance was so significant in Prince Philip's life, Hardman noted, "He had finally found the sort of stability and contentment which had been woefully absent from his childhood."

Queen Elizabeth in a tiara and fur standing next to Prince Philip

"Lilibet's acceptance...had done 'more for me than anything else in my life.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of Prince Philip's colleagues shared with Hardman, "He had the most appalling childhood, which would explain a lot about him in later life...It was why he could be so brisk but also very sensitive to people from troubled homes."

Basically, building a life with Queen Elizabeth II was extremely consequential to Prince Philip.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.