Princess Charlene Takes Advantage of One Unique Royal Privilege in a Classic White Dior Suit and a Twist on Diana's Favorite Bag

Princess Charlene of Monaco is one of only a handful of women in the world who are allowed to wear white when meeting the pope, and she used her “privilège du blanc” in Metz, France on Monday, September 28.
Since Monaco is a Catholic country, Charlene is one of the few royal women who are permitted to wear white in front of Pope Leo, with the group also including her daughter, Princess Gabriella.
Charlene leaned into one of her favorite designers as she joined husband Prince Albert for the "At the Roots of Europe: For Peace and Unity" meeting with Pope Leo. The princess chose classic Dior pieces, wearing pleated trousers with an $8,200 jacket by the French fashion house.
The cropped design featured intricate beading and embroidery around the collar, and Princess Charlene paired her jacket with a matching white Mini Lady D-Joy Bag.
The East-West style bag, introduced in 2022, is a modern version of the iconic Lady Dior bag named after Princess Diana, and Charlene also carried it to a traditional picnic earlier this month. Princess Charlene kept the rest of her outfit sleek and neutral, wearing nude Aquazzura pumps and a simple pair of pearl stud earrings.
As for her privilège du blanc, which translates to the privilege of white, currently, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen Mathilde and Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Stephanie and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, and Princess Marina of Savoy are also allowed to dress in white instead of black when meeting the pope.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.