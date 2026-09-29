"The Queen immediately invited her future daughter-in-law to move in to Buckingham Palace to prepare for the wedding and offer her some respite from the press camped out on the doorstep of her London flat," Hardman explained.
However, Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly acutely aware of her role as a mother-in-law, and she apparently didn't want to overstep any boundaries.
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"The monarch was naturally delighted by the engagement but determined not to be an interfering mother-in-law," the royal biographer shared.
Hardman continued, "She had also assumed, naively perhaps, that a girl who knew her way around Sandringham and Balmoral could simply slot into [palace] life."
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Princess Diana was just 19 years old when the 32-year-old then-Prince Charles proposed. As a result, her sudden introduction to royal life must have been pretty overwhelming. Luckily, it sounds as though Queen Elizabeth attempted to welcome the young woman into the Royal Family with her kind gesture.
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