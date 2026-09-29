Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Determined Not to Be an Interfering Mother-in-Law" When It Came to Princess Diana, According to Royal Biographer

Princess Diana was just 19 years old when a 32-year-old then-Prince Charles proposed.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) and Prince Charles at Victoria Station, London, where they will welcome a state delegation from Nigeria, March 1989.
(Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

As a mother of four, Queen Elizabeth II had her work cut out for her, particularly when her children got married. When it came to welcoming Princess Diana into the family upon her engagement to King Charles, The Queen was apparently cautious about one thing in particular.

In his book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story., royal author Robert Hardman wrote about The Queen's approach to being a mother-in-law to Princess Diana.

After King Charles and Princess Diana's engagement was officially announced in February 1981, Queen Elizabeth reached out to the future royal bride.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

"The Queen immediately invited her future daughter-in-law to move in to Buckingham Palace to prepare for the wedding and offer her some respite from the press camped out on the doorstep of her London flat," Hardman explained.

However, Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly acutely aware of her role as a mother-in-law, and she apparently didn't want to overstep any boundaries.

Prince Charles in a blue suit and Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana wearing blue dresses standing in front of a piano on a patterned yellow and blue carpet

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly acutely aware of her role as a mother-in-law.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The monarch was naturally delighted by the engagement but determined not to be an interfering mother-in-law," the royal biographer shared.

Hardman continued, "She had also assumed, naively perhaps, that a girl who knew her way around Sandringham and Balmoral could simply slot into [palace] life."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles in a carriage on their wedding day

"The monarch was naturally delighted by the engagement."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was just 19 years old when the 32-year-old then-Prince Charles proposed. As a result, her sudden introduction to royal life must have been pretty overwhelming. Luckily, it sounds as though Queen Elizabeth attempted to welcome the young woman into the Royal Family with her kind gesture.

Shop Royal Family Books

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.