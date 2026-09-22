Earl Spencer Says Palace Should Be “Very Grateful” For What He Didn’t Reveal About King Charles in New Royal Book

“I don’t want this to sound loaded, but there was an awful lot I could have put in, but I didn’t,” the 9th Earl Spencer said in an Instagram Reel shared by the magazine. “I took a very clear line,” he shared, explaining that he only included stories that fit the “context” of the story about his sister’s life.
Spencer added that if he “wanted to write a scandalous book about Prince Charles, or King Charles as he is now, it would really be a jaw dropper.”
“But I’m not here to do that,” Earl Spencer continued. “I’m sure Buckingham Palace will criticize me for putting anything about The King in the book. They should just be very grateful I didn’t put what I know about him in it.”
After a serialization of the book was published in the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace released a statement reading, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”
At the end of the day, Earl Spencer said he thought Diana “would be chuckling at the drama” surrounding the book, “Because we both had so much drama in our lives.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.