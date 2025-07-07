FBI Completes Jeffrey Epstein Probe With a Final Verdict on Prince Andrew Investigation
The Duke of York has denied any wrongdoing over the years.
A major update in the FBI probe involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reported late Sunday, July 6—and it includes a final say on Prince Andrew's fate. According to a justice department memo obtained by Axios, there will be no charges brought against the Duke of York, who withdrew from public life after being accused of sexually assaulting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
Per the news outlet, there was "no evidence" that Epstein—who died by suicide in 2019—"blackmailed powerful figures, kept a 'client list' or was murdered." Additionally, no further investigations will be launched "against uncharged third parties," which includes Prince Andrew.
The Duke of York stepped down as a senior working royal after his friendship with Epstein and resulting sexual assault scandal caused widespread public outrage, attempting to clear his name in a disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.
A source close to Prince Andrew previously told the Sun that the Duke of York had avoided traveling to the United States due to fears he might be arrested.
"He used to be Air Miles Andy but he’ll never risk going to America again," the insider said at the time.
Prince Andrew was photographed with his arm around Giuffre at the home of Epstein's former girlfriend—and fellow convicted sex offender—Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. The Duke of York, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, settled his lawsuit with Giuffre out of court for an undisclosed sum in 2022. In April 2025, Giuffre died by suicide at her home in Australia.
