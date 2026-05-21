Prince George Misses Prince William’s Dad Dancing Night Out With Aston Villa

Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 match, and for Prince William, good times never seemed so good. In a clip shared on Instagram, the Prince of Wales burst into song (and dance), joining the crowd in Istanbul for a spirited rendition of “Sweet Caroline.” But one devoted Aston Villa fan was missing from the memorable evening.

Prince George, 12, often accompanies his father to Villa matches, but this time, he stayed at home for the international trip. Given the game was held on a Wednesday night during the school year, it’s unsurprising that Prince William chose to leave George behind with his siblings, instead attending the Europa League finals with some of his lifelong friends.

The Prince of Wales was spotted cheering alongside some of his best friends, including Ben Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, Edward van Cutsem and Edward’s teenage son, Jake.

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Prince William cheers with friends at the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 match in Istanbul on May 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William cheers with friends at the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 match in Istanbul on May 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George celebrates at the 2025 UEFA Champions League quarter final in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football fans couldn’t get enough of William’s singing, like one who commented on the Reel, “So great to see the future king so happy. It’s wonderful to have a royal so passionate about football too, I don’t think it’s happened before. The working man’s sport. 👏.”

“Not a Villa fan but well done ❤️ just here for Prince Williams reactions... amazing,” another commented, while a third Instagram user added, “William looks so happy it's lovely seeing him be just normal and enjoying himself❤️.”

Although Prince George missed the big match, he's joined his dad at other Villa games during the school breaks, like last year, when he traveled to Paris with Prince William during their Easter holiday to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter final.

But Prince George's big chance to watch some international soccer could be coming up this summer when the World Cup heads to North America. The Prince of Wales is said to be planning to attend a match in the United States, so perhaps George should start practicing his "Sweet Caroline" moves.