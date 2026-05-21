I never thought I'd say this, but it's almost time to say au revoir to Emily In Paris. On May 21, Lily Collins announced the Netflix series would end with "one final, epic adventure" in Season 6. As a fan who's been tuned in since 2020, I couldn't believe the actor's Instagram post. The Tommy Hilfiger espadrille sandals Collins wore in the now-viral photos didn't surprise me one bit, though.

Collins and her fellow Emily In Paris co-stars are on set as we speak, bidding adieu to their characters one unconventional designer look at a time. The leading lady broke the news in a quintessentially Emily outfit, which stood out in Santorini, Greece. Despite having "one last Greek summer," Collins styled red, white, and blue espadrilles from Tommy Hilfiger. She is an American girl, after all.

The curved, low-vamp toes were strawberry red, the ankle straps and heels white, and the wedged heels navy blue. The iconic, braided esparto rope that makes an espadrille an espadrille only lined bottom of each sidewall. It didn't touch the Grecian ground at all.

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Lily Collins posed on the set of the final Emily in Paris season in espadrille sandals. (Image credit: @lilycollins)

Tommy Hilfiger Slingback Wedge Espadrille Sandal $62.65 at Tommy Hilfiger

Collins's exact sandals sold out before Emily added them to her maximalist shoe rack. Her billowy blouse, on the other hand, is currently 30-percent off. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi dressed Collins in a cotton muslin shirt from Ermanno Scervino.

The white, linen-esque blouse looked right at home on a Grecian island. Strawberry red embroidery inspired by traditional Manjaro motifs was woven onto the torso, collar, and sleeves. Its Spring 2026 color trend was shade-matched to perfection atop her sold-out shorts from Maje. To finish, Collins committed to the fruity color story with a complementary pair of cat-eye Aquazzura sunglasses. Emily would be proud.

Collins and her espadrilles are currently on set as we speak. (Image credit: @lilycollins)

Ermanno Scervino Cotton Muslin Shirt with Manjaro Embroidery (Was $1,905) $1,333.50 at ermannoscervino.com

It takes some persuasion from Fitoussi to get Emily out of statement stilettos or sky-high boots. But every once and awhile, a non-heeled It shoe catches her eye. Last season, for instance, Collins (aka Emily) tapped into the mesh ballet flats trend with woven Mary Janes from Le Monde Béryl.

The see-through style wasn't too far a detour from her own collection. The Love, Rosie star wore Alaïa's take on the trend in a metallic gold garnish at Wimbledon, the same silhouette in Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lindsay Lohan's closets. Both single-strapped flats revealed Collins's (or her character's) pedicure color of choice.

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If only the run of Emily In Paris hadn't reached its finale. Other summer 2026 sandal trends would've shined on the silver screen come Season 7. Well, there's always room for a spin-off.

Shop Espadrille Sandals Inspired by Lily Collins

TOPICS Netflix