The closer celebrities get to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival's final day, the nakeder their red carpet looks become. Bella Hadid couldn't take it anymore on May 20, so she proudly defied the dress code in a semi-sheer crochet Schiaparelli gown. Hours later, Marion Cotillard snuck past the same "no nudity" regulators in a nearly-naked black dress from Chanel.

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of Cannes' own actions. Tell fashion girls to revoke the naked dress trend, and they're going to show extra skin just to spite the dress code. Cotillard did just that at the Roma Elastica premiere, with help from Chanel and stylist Eliott Bliss. Creative director Matthieu Blazy made the sleeveless, boatneck style just opaque enough around her bust and bottom, that way she was less likely to get stopped before ascending those iconic Cannes stairs.

Marion Cotillard walked the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a naked Chanel dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, the intricately-crocheted design turned transparent, similar to Hadid's Schiaparelli skirt. Perhaps each woven, spider web-esque diamond—and the texture they added to her silhouette—is precisely how Cotillard got away with it. The dress's hypnotizing pattern stretched from its double-lined lingerie, beyond the semi-sheer skirt, and onto a fringed, full-coverage train. It was so opaque, the French actress's pointy satin pumps were barely visible.

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To finish, Cotillard added elongated, back-button diamond earrings from Chanel's circa-2024 Haute Joaillerie Sport collection. She became a brand ambassador back in Feb. 2020, so it's no surprise she earned access to the archives.

Appreciate the intricate webbing of Cotillard's naked dress up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cotillard rarely comes to Cannes unless her luggage is overflowing with Chanel. She's been flaunting the atelier's designs all around the French Riviera since 2018. Over the years, a black-and-white jumpsuit, a metallic peplum maxi dress, and a sequin-scalloped gown have secured her spots on various best-dressed lists.

2026 has been another Chanel-heavy Cannes for the red carpet regular. Just last week, Cotillard switched things up in an anti-naked, tea-length dress from Chanel's Cruise 2027 show, which debuted less than a month ago. Every element—from the V-shaped neckline to the fringed hemline—was sculpted from glossy leather. Interlaced, yellow-gold Cs atop her hips declared her a loud and proud Chanel girl.

Last week, Cotillard traded naked dressing for fresh-from-the-runway Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress code simply didn't apply to Chanel and its brand ambassadors this Cannes. Kristen Stewart also went the risqué route with a see-through red-and-black gown from the Fall 2026 fashion show. Peekaboo sneakers—the festival's biggest red carpet no-no—made the actor's look even more jaw-dropping. Put all these looks together, and the Cannes organizers might just have to walk back the dress code for good.

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TOPICS Chanel