The "Private" Compromise King Charles Has Made for Prince Andrew After He Was "Banned" from Garter Day

King Charles seemingly hasn't changed his mind when it comes to Prince Andrew's official role within the Royal Family. Following the Duke of York's appearance at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service, many wondered if Andrew might attend Trooping the Colour on June 14 or the Order of the Garter service on June 16. Royal watchers now have their answer.

Prince Andrew wasn't in attendance at Trooping the Colour, The King's annual birthday parade, nor were his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Andrew also didn't emerge at the public Garter Day celebrations, but that doesn't mean he was excluded altogether.

Discussing Prince Andrew's involvement in Garter Day, a source told the Express, "He won't participate in the procession but he has been invited to the lunch and investiture." According to the outlet, Prince Andrew's "inclusion in the private aspects is seen as a compromise by both sides."

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Order of the Garter on June 16, 2025. (Image credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Per the Express, "It will mark the fourth year in a row that the disgraced duke has been banned from attending the procession."

Despite missing out on certain aspects of the event, Prince Andrew hasn't lost all of his privileges. Alongside his brother, Prince Edward, Andrew became a Knight of the Garter in 2006, before being promoted to a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in 2011.

Prince Andrew "has been banned from attending the procession" on Garter Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Andrew gave an infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, in which he discussed his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre. The disastrous interview led to Prince Andrew being stripped of his royal and military titles, and essentially banned from most public duties as a member of the Royal Family.