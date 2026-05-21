Fragrance has the unique ability to transport you to faraway places without having to hop on a plane. Now that it's summer, my wanderlust has spun out of control, but without the budget for traveling, I'm turning to new fragrances to take me somewhere new. Diptyque's Summer 2026 collection does just that with fresh scents, luxury candles, and a body spray that doubles as mosquito repellant reminiscent of a lush garden.

For the new season, French fragrance brand Diptyque dreamed up a collection inspired by a Jardin des Eaux, aka a water garden. Imagine taking a stroll along a stone-paved path, complete with plenty of fountains, overhead pine trees, and blooming jasmine and orange blossoms, and you get the aesthetic behind Diptyque's limited edition Summer Collection.

Working with contemporary mosaic artist Mathilde Jonquière, the collection features familiar favorites, such as the floral, patchouli scent Eau des Sens, alongside new additions. Each bottle and box is covered in a colorful mosaic tile pattern, inspired by water's reflecting surface and the freshness of a garden.

If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of your hometown (or simply on the hunt for a new summer signature scent), Diptyque's new perfumes and candles may be your ticket. Ahead, dive into the collection and shop your favorites.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors