Diptyque’s New Summer Collection Invites You on a Serene Stroll Through a Water Garden
Complete with mosquito spray and a summertime advent calendar, the limited-edition collection bottles lush florals and warm air.
Fragrance has the unique ability to transport you to faraway places without having to hop on a plane. Now that it's summer, my wanderlust has spun out of control, but without the budget for traveling, I'm turning to new fragrances to take me somewhere new. Diptyque's Summer 2026 collection does just that with fresh scents, luxury candles, and a body spray that doubles as mosquito repellant reminiscent of a lush garden.
For the new season, French fragrance brand Diptyque dreamed up a collection inspired by a Jardin des Eaux, aka a water garden. Imagine taking a stroll along a stone-paved path, complete with plenty of fountains, overhead pine trees, and blooming jasmine and orange blossoms, and you get the aesthetic behind Diptyque's limited edition Summer Collection.
Working with contemporary mosaic artist Mathilde Jonquière, the collection features familiar favorites, such as the floral, patchouli scent Eau des Sens, alongside new additions. Each bottle and box is covered in a colorful mosaic tile pattern, inspired by water's reflecting surface and the freshness of a garden.
If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of your hometown (or simply on the hunt for a new summer signature scent), Diptyque's new perfumes and candles may be your ticket. Ahead, dive into the collection and shop your favorites.
Who said advent calendars were just for December? With this Diptyque set, you can celebrate summer with 10 mini treasures, including body care, candles, and fragrance.
If the beautiful packaging doesn't entice you enough, the fresh blend of orange blossom, juniper berry, and patchouli surely will.
The hair mist version offers a more affordable, lightweight formula that you can spritz on all day long.
Not only will this luxurious body mist leave you with a fresh, citrus scent, but it doubles as mosquito repellent thanks to its blend of essential oils.
Pick up this calming body gel to level up your everything shower routine.
A new addition to Diptyque's Summer Collection, this milky gel lotion soothes sunburns and leaves skin feeling calm and comforted.
Diptyque's classic Pine candle just got a summer update with a dry and resinous finish. Elevate your home fragrance to the next level with the matching candle lid and matchbox.
The only thing better than one Diptyque fragrance is three—complete with floral, pear, and fig scents, there's a fragrance for every mood you have over the season.
This incense creates a cocoon filled with a fresh, herbaceous scent. The matching incense holder doubles as decor, too.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.