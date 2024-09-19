Prince Andrew's Infamous 'Newsnight' Interview is Revisited in Amazon Prime Video's New Miniseries 'A Very Royal Scandal'

It was the interview that nearly broke the internet—and now Prince Andrew's much-buzzed-about 2019 chat with BBC Newsnight is being dramatized yet again.

Amazon's Prime Video released its new miniseries, A Very Royal Scandal, on Thursday, Sept. 19, with the show taking an inside look at the prince's notorious interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And while this is the second time this year Prince Andrew's Newsnight moment has hit the small screen—Netflix's Scoop premiered in April—A Very Royal Scandal takes a different approach to the story.

While Scoop follows BBC interview booker Sam McAlister's story, Prime Video's miniseries is told from the viewpoint of former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, who interviewed the prince at Buckingham Palace in 2019 and also serves as one of A Very Royal Scandal's executive producers.

The three-episode show follows Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, from the time she tries to secure the now-infamous sit-down with Andrew up through the aftermath of its airing.

A Very Royal Scandal - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Welsh actor Michael Sheen transformed into Prince Andrew for the miniseries, with A Very Royal Scandal also giving a peek into his life with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the latter of whom was present for his negotiations with the BBC.

The show follows the family as they navigate the accusations that Prince Andrew had slept with a then-17-year-old woman named Virginia Giuffree—who was trafficked and abused by Epstein—in 2001.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Viewers also get a peek at how the royal's private secretary convinced him to do the Newsnight interview to try and clear his reputation.

The miniseries shows Maitlis's stressful preparations for the palace interview, including the tense moment when Prince Andrew asks her if she'd ever been abused.

The miniseries is the third part of Prime Video's ongoing “Scandal” series. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The shaken journalist—who'd been the victim of a stalker for decades—replies, "Nothing that bares comparison."

Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview was effectively the end of his royal career, with his fumbled responses (who can forget his Pizza Express alibi?) and public backlash resulting in the Duke of York being forced to step back from his public duties.

Queen Elizabeth's son settled with Giuffree out of court in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, ending the civil case against him.

However, his Newsnight interview lives on, both IRL and on Prime Video.