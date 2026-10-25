Helen Mirren Shares Why She "Gave Up" and "Couldn't Deal" During a Tea Time Dilemma With Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

In a new interview with the “Today” show, Mirren shared a story about a time she was invited to an event with the Royal Family. The actress explained that after she’d been served tea, she looked around for milk, but the jug was out of reach.
"The milk jug is on the other side of Prince Philip,” Mirren recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘How do I get the milk?’ And I just could not remember how to…what’s the word…address Prince Philip.”
In case you're wondering, the correct answer would be "Your Royal Highness" when first greeting him, and "sir" thereafter. But Mirren was stuck. "Do I call him sir? Is it Your Majesty? Is it Your Royal Highness? I just could not remember how you're supposed to address him."
Mirren, who was named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth in 2003, then looked around for a member of staff, but was out of luck.
Eventually, The Queen star threw in the (tea) towel. "I just gave up and had it without milk because I couldn't deal with the situation," she admitted with a laugh.
Mirren isn't the first person to experience a stressful tea-related encounter with the Royal Family. In 2024, The Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith shared an Instagram Reel recounting the time she messed up Queen Elizabeth's tea order.
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Leith tried to find out how the late Queen liked her tea ahead of an event, but a palace staffer refused to tell her. "You'd think it was a state secret!" she exclaimed. After putting a slice of lemon into Queen Elizabeth's tea cup, the late monarch said, "no lemon, thanks." Since there was no extra cup on hand, Leith was forced to plop the tea-soaked lemon on her tray, causing a "great big brown stain" to spread across its cloth.
"I thought that usually people who like black tea like it weak," she shared. But when Leith had finished topping off Queen Elizabeth's cup with hot water, she said, "I like it strong."
"She got weak lemony tea when what she wanted was strong black tea," the cookbook author said. "I've felt bad ever since, but there it was."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.