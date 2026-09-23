Exclusive: Former Royal Pastry Chef Reveals One Innocent Trick Staff Would Play on Queen Elizabeth When There Was a Kitchen Mishap

Speaking on behalf of Champions Speakers Agency, Alderson says one dessert gone wrong was given an unforgettable name by Queen Elizabeth.
“One I remember was the ‘Peach Titanic,” he says. “It was a lemon and vanilla mousse served in a silver dish with fresh peaches on top, a jelly glaze and cream. On one occasion, there wasn’t enough gelatine in it, so when it was taken to Her Majesty, the peaches sank.”
When Queen Elizabeth saw the droopy dessert, she quipped, “Whatever is this, Peach Titanic?”
Alderson says that when it came to soufflés, the kitchen staff came up with a clever way to disguise failed attempts. “There was another trick if the pastry chef wasn’t at Windsor on a private weekend and somebody else made a soufflé that didn’t work,” he shares. “They would tell Her Majesty there had been a terrible accident and the soufflé had been dropped.”
Whether or not Queen Elizabeth caught on to the “trick” is unclear, but Alderson shares that some of her favorite sweets included crème brûlée and crème caramel. “We also made soufflés, including cheese, lobster, mushroom and spinach, as well as the famous ice cream bomb,” he adds.
As for the elaborate state banquets hosted at Buckingham Palace, Alderson says the late Queen “was very much involved.”
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“Menus would be prepared around six weeks in advance,” he says, explaining that after Queen Elizabeth approved them, the menus “would then be sent to the relevant embassy for approval, particularly in case one of the visiting dignitaries disliked a particular dish.”
Aside from being involved in menu preparation, Queen Elizabeth liked to be hands-on with staff events, judging the annual Balmoral costume party at the end of the summer season. “I used to help everybody else with costumes, but in my final year I thought, ‘I’m going to win this competition myself,’” Alderson recalls.
He “spent about three weeks” making a huge Loch Ness Monster costume, and the former palace chef admits that his creation “was so big that, when the night came, it wouldn’t fit through the doorway.” Alderson ending up winning first prize, sharing, “it was worth it just to see The Queen laughing in the stable yard.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.