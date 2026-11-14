Former Royal Chef Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Was "Not So Much" Interested in One Area of Royal Life That Prince Philip Was Involved In

When asked if he was surprised that Charles was so enthusiastic about mushroom foraging and getting involved with the food, McGrady told Smooth Spins Casino, “Oh, absolutely not! I was The Queen's chef for 11 years, and it was definitely different cooking for The Queen, particularly at Balmoral, where everything was self-contained and we had all these incredible ingredients available to us.”
He added that Prince Philip was very “interested” in what was being made, while Queen Elizabeth was more hands off.
"Prince Philip was the master there, and he'd come down and ask, ‘What have we got in the garden? What's ready? Have we got any squash? Has any venison come through from the gamekeeper?’ He was always interested in what food was available. The Queen, not so much," McGrady said.
He added that the late Queen "would just say, 'Whatever we serve.' She wasn't a real foodie."
The former royal chef previously told Marie Claire that Queen Elizabeth preferred "nursery foods" rather than elaborate meals. "They didn't call them comfort foods, they were nursery foods. Foods that were served in the nursery, things they had growing up."
"One of the late Queen's favorite sandwiches at afternoon tea were Jam Pennies. They were just bread and butter with jam, cut into circles the size of an old English penny. Even at 97, she was still eating them every now and again."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.