Helen Mirren Praises Meghan Markle for Demonstrating "Elegance, Discipline, Simplicity and Humanity"

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

In the center of the Venn diagram made up of "classy actresses" and "people with a strong connection to the royal family" sit only a handful of people. Dame Helen Mirren and Meghan Markle are two of them.

Meghan's connection to the royal family is clear (you know, since she's officially in it and all), but if you need a refresher on Mirren's, think back to 2006. That's the year Mirren starred as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, a performance that earned her both a Best Actress Oscar and the personal praise of the real Elizabeth.

In fact, the royal family liked the film so much, that Prince Harry has even referred to Mirren as "Granny."

"Prince Charles is very, very tactful," she told the hosts of Good Morning Britain on Thursday of her relationship with the royal family since playing its matriarch. "Harry and William have mentioned it to me and have been very funny and very cool about it...I think Harry once said, when I was at an awards ceremony, he said, 'And Granny is here.'"

Given her easy rapport with the royals, it's not surprising that, while they were on the subject, the Good Morning Britain hosts took the opportunity to ask Mirren about her surrogate granddaughter-in-law and fellow thespian, Meghan Markle.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesPool

"I think right from the moment that relationship was revealed, she conducted herself with incredible self-restraint, elegance, discipline and simplicity and humanity," Mirren said of Meghan. "I was an admirer . . . it’s an incredibly difficult life to lead, talk about pressure. I think she is doing it with great elegance."

So, it's official: Meghan has won over yet another (kind of) royal.

