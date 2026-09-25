Prince Philip Caused "Grown Men" to "Leave His Study in Tears," According to One Former Royal Butler

The former butler continued, "Over the years, I saw grown men leave his study in tears but I also saw him being incredibly kind to others. I saw the two sides of this incredibly articulate, devoted, loyal husband and consort."
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As for what made Prince Philip so potentially scary to some people, Burrell noted, "He was a hard-hitting, no-nonsense man who would shoot from the hip. He never minced his words and was always forthright. He put the fear of God into me at times. I tried to steer clear of him as much as possible."
Burrell also suggested that Prince Philip "admired tough and inspirational men and tried to surround himself with similar-minded people," which likely influenced his demeanor.
According to the former butler, Prince Philip "didn't want the fuss or attention that surrounded the court, which engulfed his wife." Per Burrell, "The constant fawning and obsequious attitude of servants and their ways, bowing and scraping, wasn't his style."
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Essentially, Prince Philip was, by all accounts, a complicated person who was required to adjust to a particular way of life as The Queen's husband. And sometimes, he was seemingly responsible for making people cry.
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