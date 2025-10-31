My Mouth Gets Painfully Dry and Cracked in the Winter—These 10 Lip Balms Save Me

I am not built for the cold. My hands turn purple. My toes lose any iota of sensation—and turn purple. (It’s cute.) And, perhaps most frustratingly, my lips devolve into a chapped, often peeling, and bleeding landscape. (Really cute.) Now, not to brag, but I’ve spent the past year really cracking the code on how to get soft lips. When it’s normal weather, my regimen consists of hydrating lipsticks, oils, and glosses. But with winter almost here (we’re hitting the low 40s this week in NYC), it’s time to kick my routine up a notch.

Most of the heavy lifting is done at night—exfoliating (no matter how scary) is key, and a series of lip masks and balms is my main line of defense against drying, moisture-sucking radiators. But daytime is where habit kicks in. A simple morning swipe of lip balm doesn’t cut it. I reapply my special cocktail of lip hydrators 9,000 times a day—as if my life depends on it.

Want a peek inside my lip care bag? Scroll and shop ahead.

Start Every Morning With an Exfoliator

My lips are always the most cracked and dehydrated in the morning. I’m a mouth breather (not proud of it), but it typically leaves my lips with a dry, tight, and desperately in need of moisture feeling when I wake up. To ensure I start the day with a clean slate, I grab a lip exfoliator right after brushing my teeth.

Replace Lipstick With a Tinted Balm

As much as I love a hydrating lipstick, they just don’t do quite enough for me when it’s cold out. So for the time being, I toss ‘em to the side in favor of tinted lip balms that pack a pretty heavy dose of pigment. All the color, with a whole lot more moisture.

Swap Your Gloss for a Lip Mask

Rather than reach for a gloss when I’m itching for some shine, I use a super shiny lip mask. I’ve tested hundreds, and swear these two give the creamiest, most reflective finish.

Lip Baste at Night

This is, without a doubt, the biggest game-changer when it comes to treating cracked lips. Every night, I grab a thick, rich, creamy moisturizer and let a heavy layer sink into my lips over the course of 10-ish minutes. It might look a little crazy at the start, but truly dehydrated lips will drink up the hydration.

Lock It in Before Bed

Once all that lip basting goodness has sunk in, I like to top off my routine with an occlusive that helps safeguard my lips until the morning. I opt for the cheapest possible option here—there’s no need to get too fancy.

