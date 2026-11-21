In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Gyles Brandreth shared some of the behind-the-scenes details of Elizabeth and Philip's wedding day, including the bad-tempered antics of the youngest members of the bridal party.
Marion Crawford, otherwise known as Crawfie, served as a nanny to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret since they were children, and Brandreth wrote that she "was excited to be included" in the wedding day. In The Little Princesses, the memoir that got her blacklisted from the Royal Family, she shared one hilarious detail about the wedding's page boys, Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent.
The Little Princesses: the Story of the Queen's Childhood by Her Nanny, Marion Crawford
Elizabeth: the No.1 Sunday Times Bestselling Biography of Britain’s Longest-Reigning Queen
The wedding meal "was a gay and merry lunch party," Crawfie recalled, with Brandreth adding that "the younger members of the family, and their nannies, had a quiet lunch and 'a nice lie down' in another part of the palace.'"
But despite their quiet break, Prince William and Prince Michael, who were then six and five, became "thoroughly overtired" and "grew peevish," according to Crawford. Brandreth noted that the boys "almost came to blows," causing the staff to step in and remove them.
"Shocked nannies enveloped them in those vast white shawls royal nannies always seem to have handy. Like sheltering wings!" Crawford wrote. "They were borne off, but not before they had made ceremonious bows to the King and Queen."
As the former nanny added, "In royal circles manners are taught young."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.