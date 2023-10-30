Kate Middleton Stood Firm and Broke a 350-Year-Old Royal Wedding Tradition on Her Wedding Day

In many ways, the wedding of Kate Middleton to Prince William on April 29, 2011, was steeped in tradition—but in one decision, Kate eschewed a 350-year-old wedding tradition, despite being advised otherwise, The Daily Express reports.
Royal expert Ashley Pearson said that Kate was advised to wear her hair in a sleek updo, but instead asked to have her hair down and flowing.
“Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” Pearson said. “However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long, flowing curls, which is her favorite way to wear it, and actually William’s favorite, as well.”
The bride ultimately won out, as “They ended up compromising on her look,” Pearson said.
This wasn’t the only tradition broken in the run-up to their wedding—and William broke a standard tradition of his own, foregoing asking the bride’s father for her hand in marriage, he revealed in their 2010 engagement interview.
“Well, I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realization that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me,” William said. “So I thought, if I ask Kate first, then he can’t really say no. So I did it that way ‘round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened, really, and then it sort of happened from there,” referring to Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Devastated Five Remaining ‘Friends’ Cast Members Are “Reeling from the Loss of Their Brother” Matthew Perry
“They were together through the best of times and worst of times.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Cara Delevingne Chose Makeup-Free Beauty Rest Over Halloween Glam This Weekend
It was a party for one—plus a few animals.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Phoebe Philo's New Brand Is Finally Live
Grab your wallets: the highly-anticipated debut line is live.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Have a Legitimate Fear When It Comes to Their Three Kids
It’s a day-to-day challenge William and Kate face.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Eton College May Have Some Competition for Prince George's Educational Future
His mother, the Princess of Wales, was seen at her alma mater recently.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says It Would Be “Sad” if the Prince and Princess of Wales—Modern Royals Though They Are—Sent Prince George to a Boarding School Like Eton College
“For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit from the Firm Has Reportedly Had “A Huge Impact” on Prince William and Princess Kate and Their Marriage
“At times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Writing a Memoir of Her Own Would Be “Very Troubling” for the Royal Family—Princess Kate in Particular, Royal Expert Says
“Harry’s ‘Spare’ was a bestseller and Meghan’s would probably sell even more.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Channels Techniques of Late Mother-in-Law Princess Diana to Exude “A Massive Level of Confidence,” Body Language Expert Says
“Diana never played on the fact she was a royal. She was naturally herself, and Kate is very similar.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Apparently Has a “Bone Crusher Handshake”
“It’s not a weak handshake. She’s got a really good grip.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Has Been 19 Months Since Prince William and Princess Kate Have Gone on a Royal Tour Together—What Are They Waiting For?
“It is so vital for them to start touring the world again and promoting the Wales brand as an international one once more.”
By Rachel Burchfield