Kate Middleton Stood Firm and Broke a 350-Year-Old Royal Wedding Tradition on Her Wedding Day

In many ways, the wedding of Kate Middleton to Prince William on April 29, 2011, was steeped in tradition—but in one decision, Kate eschewed a 350-year-old wedding tradition, despite being advised otherwise, The Daily Express reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Ashley Pearson said that Kate was advised to wear her hair in a sleek updo, but instead asked to have her hair down and flowing.

“Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” Pearson said. “However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long, flowing curls, which is her favorite way to wear it, and actually William’s favorite, as well.”

The bride ultimately won out, as “They ended up compromising on her look,” Pearson said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This wasn’t the only tradition broken in the run-up to their wedding—and William broke a standard tradition of his own, foregoing asking the bride’s father for her hand in marriage, he revealed in their 2010 engagement interview.

(Image credit: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid)

“Well, I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realization that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me,” William said. “So I thought, if I ask Kate first, then he can’t really say no. So I did it that way ‘round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened, really, and then it sort of happened from there,” referring to Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.