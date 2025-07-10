Cardi B is never one to ignore a theme. The "Enough" rapper is one of many celebrities who stepped out at Balenciaga's Fall/Winter show during Paris Couture on July 9, and upon getting the memo that the dress code was apparently all-black, she not only delivered, but went full-on goth glam from her hair and makeup all the way down to her manicure.

Cardi has been effortlessly serving looks all week, and every time her outfits change, her nails seem to transform with them. For Wednesday's event, she wore a long-sleeve lace gown with a thigh-high leg slit. Her glam included voluminous old Hollywood curls, pencil-thin brows, smokey eyeshadow, a cat eye, and bold red lipstick. Her manicure was the same dark and moody vibe as her overall look, with long, stiletto-shaped, slightly-transparent black nails with rhinestones and a subtle criss-cross design that mimicked the lace on her dress. The nail art is the work of Cardi's go-to nail artist, Coca Michelle, who shared an up-close photo of the design via Instagram the day of the event.

Cardi B's gothic stiletto nails with rhinestones. (Image credit: Instagram: @cocamichelle)

The rapper wasn't the only star to step out making a serious case for wearing dark nails in the summertime. Nicole Kidman appeared at the same event and wore a black cherry nail color, proving that dark, vamp-y colors aren't just exclusive to fall and winter.

Before Wednesday, Cardi wore a completely different manicure that featured almond nails with a neutral base and black polish around the borders. At this point, there's no telling what kind of nail art she'll step out wearing next, but if you want to get recreate her Balenciaga look at home, read ahead for a few products that'll come in handy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors