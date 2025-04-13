Queen Elizabeth II attended a plethora of royal weddings throughout her time as monarch, including Kate Middleton and Prince William's fairytale nuptials. The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. But according to a lip reader, the late Queen did make one seemingly "disapproving" comment on the couple's big day.

As reported by CBS News (via the Daily Mail), Deaf forensic lip reader Tina Lannin was able to decipher some of the private conversation the Royal Family had on Kate and William's wedding day. After the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth reportedly said, "I wanted them to take the smaller carriage." According to Lannin, Queen Camilla responded by saying, "It all went very well."

William and Kate rode in the 1902 State Landau royal carriage, which was also used by Princess Diana and King Charles on their wedding day on July 29, 1981.

Lannin also noted that, at one point, Queen Elizabeth turned to her husband, Prince Philip, and said of the wedding, "It was excellent."

Queen Elizabeth leaves Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal biographer Andrew Morton discussed the late Queen's real feelings about Kate and William's union in his book The Queen: Her Life.

"The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson's nuptials, 'practically skipping' according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds," Morton wrote (via the Mirror). He continued, "She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure. The monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding on April 29, 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether or not Queen Elizabeth's comment about Kate and William's carriage choice was truly negative remains unclear. If Morton's words are to be believed, the late Queen was incredibly proud of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the delightful reception they received.