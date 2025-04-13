Lip Reader Reveals the "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made During Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
She reportedly had lots of nice things to say, too.
Queen Elizabeth II attended a plethora of royal weddings throughout her time as monarch, including Kate Middleton and Prince William's fairytale nuptials. The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. But according to a lip reader, the late Queen did make one seemingly "disapproving" comment on the couple's big day.
As reported by CBS News (via the Daily Mail), Deaf forensic lip reader Tina Lannin was able to decipher some of the private conversation the Royal Family had on Kate and William's wedding day. After the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth reportedly said, "I wanted them to take the smaller carriage." According to Lannin, Queen Camilla responded by saying, "It all went very well."
William and Kate rode in the 1902 State Landau royal carriage, which was also used by Princess Diana and King Charles on their wedding day on July 29, 1981.
Lannin also noted that, at one point, Queen Elizabeth turned to her husband, Prince Philip, and said of the wedding, "It was excellent."
Royal biographer Andrew Morton discussed the late Queen's real feelings about Kate and William's union in his book The Queen: Her Life.
"The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson's nuptials, 'practically skipping' according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds," Morton wrote (via the Mirror). He continued, "She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure. The monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses."
Whether or not Queen Elizabeth's comment about Kate and William's carriage choice was truly negative remains unclear. If Morton's words are to be believed, the late Queen was incredibly proud of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the delightful reception they received.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Palace Employees "Tried" to Get King Charles to "Slow Down"
"Now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Special Gift Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry
"Made with love."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Trades Her Coachella Bag for a $5,600 Tote
The model took her rich-girl aesthetic all the way to the desert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Kate Middleton Is Influencing Son Prince George's Fashion Choices, Starting With One of Her Favorite Brands
The future king's smart blazer is straight out of Princess Kate's style playbook.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Unexpected Royal is Said to be Responsible for the Remarkable Shift in Queen Camilla's "Public Perception"
Charles and Camilla's story "took a defining turn" after this intervention, according to one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Says He "Had 3 Mothers Growing Up" Thanks to Sisters Kate and Pippa
"I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" Charlotte and Louis Will Face Growing Up Alongside George
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Lost Her Temper in a Relatable Mom Moment Caught on Camera: "Shush!"
The late princess got stern with one of her kids during a resurfaced interview.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Have Broken Tradition With This "Natural Development" in Terms of Their Public Life
The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving on from the more "formal" ways of the past.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Had the Cutest Nickname for Their Beloved Childhood Bodyguard, Who Has Died at Age 77
Graham Craker, who walked behind Princess Diana's hearse, has sadly passed away.
By Kristin Contino Published