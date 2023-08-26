Resurfaced Video of Princess Catherine Visiting the Kitchen Staff During a Gala Dinner Has Gone Viral

Catherine is known to be a “very good” cook herself, according to Prince William.

Thanks to TikTok, some occurrences that happened a while ago are resurfacing and becoming new again, like a clip of the Princess of Wales visiting the kitchen staff during a gala dinner for one of her patronages, Action on Addiction, back in 2019. Per People, the video has accumulated over 500,000 views of Catherine at Spring Restaurant, where she “made the surprising move of heading to the kitchen to meet those who had a hand in preparing the evening’s meal,” the outlet reports. “Kate shook hands and chatted with Action on Addiction clients who were working as apprentices in the kitchen.”

As she leaned over plates waiting to be filled for the evening’s meal, Catherine said it must be “so rewarding” for them to now give back to help others recover.

What was on the menu? First off, a salad made with radishes, carrots, broad beans, stracciatella, and verbena oil, followed by a main course of River Test trout. Dessert was lemon cake with elderflower cream and gooseberries. 

Catherine is no stranger to a kitchen, actually—her husband, Prince William, said Catherine is a “very good” cook. Not so much for Her late Majesty, though: In a (very relatable) anecdote, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith recalls a time when the Wales family (then the Cambridges) invited the late Queen over for lunch at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate. “They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she [Queen Elizabeth] said, ‘I can’t understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen,’” Bedell Smith said. Different strokes for different folks, we suppose.

