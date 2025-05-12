Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Rare Romantic Moment in Surprise Video From Anniversary Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William have long discussed the benefits of getting outdoors, whether it’s playing rugby, scuba diving or taking forest walks with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On Monday, May 12, the Princess of Wales shared an insight into what’s helped her the most during her cancer battle as she shared a personal video to kick off Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.—and the touching film also included some sweet moments between William and Kate on their anniversary trip to Scotland.

"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," Princess Kate said in a video shared on the couple’s social media platforms. In the clip, stunning scenes of mountains, lakes and forests are interspersed with scenes of the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the outdoors together.

Part of the footage was taken during the prince and princess’s 14th wedding anniversary trip to the Isles of Mull and Iona last month, during which they visited a beautiful forest area to meet with local children and park rangers. The royal couple also included some sweet behind-the-scenes footage of the anniversary photo they posted on Instagram as they wrapped their arms around each other in front of a lake.

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary on April 29 during a trip to Scotland's Isle of Mull. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

The prince and princess shared a sweet moment together in the video. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and William Mental Health Week A photo posted by on

"The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and to help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations," Kate continued in the clip.

The video—which was captioned "SPRING," features plenty of beautiful floral scenes, and the Princess of Wales elaborated on the season and how it can help mental health.

"Spring is the season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings," she said. "From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation and positive, hopeful change."

The Princess of Wales announced she was in remission from cancer following her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in January. Since then, she’s made a gradual return to royal duties, with last week marking her busiest period in some time as the Royal Family marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.