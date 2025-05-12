Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Rare Romantic Moment in Surprise Video From Anniversary Trip

Princess Kate shared her "sanctuary" in a deeply personal new film.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing blazers smiling at each other
Kate Middleton and Prince William have long discussed the benefits of getting outdoors, whether it’s playing rugby, scuba diving or taking forest walks with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On Monday, May 12, the Princess of Wales shared an insight into what’s helped her the most during her cancer battle as she shared a personal video to kick off Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.—and the touching film also included some sweet moments between William and Kate on their anniversary trip to Scotland.

"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," Princess Kate said in a video shared on the couple’s social media platforms. In the clip, stunning scenes of mountains, lakes and forests are interspersed with scenes of the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the outdoors together.

Part of the footage was taken during the prince and princess’s 14th wedding anniversary trip to the Isles of Mull and Iona last month, during which they visited a beautiful forest area to meet with local children and park rangers. The royal couple also included some sweet behind-the-scenes footage of the anniversary photo they posted on Instagram as they wrapped their arms around each other in front of a lake.

Prince William and Kate with their arms around each other in front of a lake

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary on April 29 during a trip to Scotland's Isle of Mull.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling wearing blazers sitting against a rock

The prince and princess shared a sweet moment together in the video.

Kate and William Mental Health Week

"The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and to help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations," Kate continued in the clip.

The video—which was captioned "SPRING," features plenty of beautiful floral scenes, and the Princess of Wales elaborated on the season and how it can help mental health.

"Spring is the season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings," she said. "From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation and positive, hopeful change."

The Princess of Wales announced she was in remission from cancer following her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in January. Since then, she’s made a gradual return to royal duties, with last week marking her busiest period in some time as the Royal Family marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

