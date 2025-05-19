How Princess Kate Showed "Real Leadership" on an Important Issue Tied to Her Role Within the Royal Family
The Princess of Wales's hard work is starting to inspire change in the world.
Since returning to her role as a senior member of the Royal Family, Princess Kate has been widely praised for showing "inner steal." Following a cancer diagnosis in early 2024, the Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy. Now, Kate is being celebrated for showing "real leadership" by helping to effect change in an important area.
In 2023, Kate Middleton launched a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, with a view to inspiring companies to change their policies regarding parental leave to help nurture families. As reported by Hello! magazine, Princess Kate's efforts appear to be paying off, as "Deloitte UK [is] changing its parental policies to give all parents 26 weeks full pay."
An organization called The Dad Shift is campaigning to change the law and allow fathers access to more paid parental leave. Co-founder Alex Lloyd-Hunter told Hello!, "Just last week we were outside Buckingham Palace hanging up baby grows spelling, 'Two weeks isn't enough,' so we're delighted to learn the Princess of Wales has been championing good paternity leave behind the scenes."
Lloyd-Hunter continued, "It's good to see more and more companies realizing that better paternity leave is in their interest and stepping up with generous policies. But the vast majority of smaller businesses can't afford to do this, and that means their employees are stuck with the worst paternity leave in Europe." The Dad Shift's co-founder suggested that the government needs to step in to "significantly improve our statutory offer so every father and non-birthing parent gets a decent amount of properly paid leave."
Celebrating Kate's contribution to the important issue, Lloyd-Hunter told the outlet, "The princess has shown real leadership on this issue—now it's time for ministers to follow her example."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Keri Russell Gets Back Into 'Diplomat' Mode
With a corporate skirt suit and several high-fashion additions.
-
Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Twins "Under Control"
"The children also help me stay young."
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and It's Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
How Kate Middleton "Rewrote the Rulebook" to Prioritize George, Charlotte, and Louis After Her Cancer Diagnosis
"Kate may look like a fragile wallflower, but [she] is made of tough stuff."
-
King Charles Has "Postponed" Major Milestone for Kate Middleton and Prince William, as Royal Expert Discusses Impact of Decision
The Prince and Princess of Wales might be waiting quite some time.
-
Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Self-Portrait—and Recycles a Dress from Grandma Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Vigil
The royal-favorite blazer dress is always appropriate.
-
Princess Kate Looks to Princess Diana's Mistakes With the Press and Gives Them "Nothing," Per Royal Author
"Diana’s life is more reminiscent to me of a pop star’s life."
-
Princess Kate's Next Tiara Appearance Could Be as Soon as This July After Historic Palace Event Announced
Summer sparkle incoming.
-
Duchess Sophie Cements Her Style Star Status After "Royal Sister" Princess Kate Wears Her Favorite Outfit
Let's call it the Sophie Effect.
-
Why Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton Accompanied Their Brother James Middleton to Therapy in 2017
"I had my own stigma about mental health."
-
James Middleton Details "Unconditional" Support His Family Offered Princess Kate During Cancer Treatment
"That's the simplest way of really demonstrating love."