Princess Kate Apparently Wears “Very Little Makeup” and “No One Gives Her a Second Glance” When Picking Her Kids Up from School

It’s hard to imagine the Princess of Wales going anywhere and not being immediately spotted, but The Daily Express reports, when Kate does the school run, she typically goes incognito. When she drops off and picks up kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their school, Lambrook, the outlet reports she usually forgoes makeup so “no one gives her a second glance.”

“There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail,” a friend says. “She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Yes, she may be royal and have—how shall we say—a different type of job than the rest of the moms picking up their kids, but still, the friend says, “it’s the life of a working mum with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most.”

The Daily Express reports “it has been said that parents seldom glanced at Kate during the drop-off and pick-up times when George and Charlotte were students at St. Thomas’s School in London,” the outlet reports. The reason why? There was apparently another mother whom folks were much more eager to see.

(Image credit: Getty)

“No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off,” a parent told The Daily Mail . “We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her.”

Well, then!