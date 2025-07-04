Why Princess Kate Can't Trust George, Charlotte, and Louis at Home When She Has a "Cup of Tea" in Her Hand

Kate Middleton just made an extremely relatable parenting revelation about her three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. During her July 2 engagement at Colchester Hospital's Wellbeing Garden and Cancer Wellbeing Center, the Princess of Wales got candid about one thing that always seems to go missing when her children are around.

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Kate carried a mug as she spoke to patients at the facility, and joked, "As a parent you know you'll keep losing your cup of tea."

Clearly, George, Charlotte, and Louis have a habit of distracting their mom for long enough that she loses her cup of tea. Or perhaps the royal trio enjoy drinking cups of tea, too. Either way, the Princess of Wales isn't letting go of her latest cup that easily.

"As a parent you know you'll keep losing your cup of tea." (Image credit: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During the official visit, Princess Kate opened up about her cancer treatment and recovery, with her "personal" comments breaking with "royal convention."

"You know, post treatment as well, you put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," Kate explained, via a video shared by Hello! on Instagram. "Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult."

Princess Kate continued, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to." She further explained, "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's engagement at Colchester Hospital followed her decision to abruptly cancel her Royal Ascot appearance with Prince William in June.