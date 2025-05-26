Kate Middleton Refuses to Compromise on the "Central Values" She's Teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales is parenting on her own terms—not someone else's.

Kate Middleton's parenting techniques have been well documented. From refusing to allow her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to take part in the Royal Family's "blooding" tradition, to seemingly turning down Queen Camilla's advice, Princess Kate appears to be headstrong when it comes to her kids. As well as helping Prince William to be "a different kind of parent," Princess Kate has spoken openly about the qualities and values she is raising their children to prioritize.

During a speech at the Place2Be Big Assembly for Children's Mental Health Week in February 2017, Princess Kate explained, "When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age."

The Princess of Wales continued, "I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow."

Elaborating on the parenting tenets she abides by, Kate told the audience, "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up." She continued, "In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

As well as ensuring George, Charlotte, and Louis are raised to value "kindness, respect, and honesty," the Prince and Princess of Wales have apparently put a lot of consideration into constructing their own set of parenting rules.

In February 2025, royal aide Jason Knauf spoke with 60 Minutes Australia, about Kate and William's approach to parenting, and the concerns they had as new parents. Knauf explained (via Hello! magazine), "[William's] childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times...And then he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff." The former royal aide continued, "I definitely saw the worried mom and dad behind the scenes."

Luckily, it seems as though Princess Kate is a very confident parent, with a wealth of experience.

