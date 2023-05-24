The Princess of Wales Apparently Refused to Curtsy to Queen Camilla at the Coronation

If certain reports are to be believed, the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are in an ongoing grudge match, and this was the reason why Kate refused to curtsy to Camilla as the newly crowned Queen passed by her at the Coronation, OK reports.
“That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time,” a source says. “Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about Coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious.”
According to the same source, Kate was annoyed that she was only allowed to invite four family members to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey—her father, Michael, her mother, Carole, and younger siblings Pippa and James—as opposed to Camilla, who had 20 guests of her own. (In all fairness, this was more of Camilla’s big day than Kate’s, who will eventually be crowned alongside her husband, Prince William, in due course.)
OK reports “adding insult to injury, the new Queen invited longtime friend Rose Hanbury, the woman Prince William was accused of having an affair with.” The insider says “William’s affair was vehemently denied, but damage was done and his marriage to Kate suffered. By inviting Rose, Camilla was going for the jugular.”
The outlet reports that Camilla has been “consumed with jealousy” since the day Kate joined the royal family, which is why she has “relentlessly attacked” the Princess of Wales over the years. And, though Kate may “project an easygoing public image, handling difficult situations and people without a misstep, behind her dazzling smile she’s no pushover, especially when it comes to royal politics,” the source says.
OK reports that the outward feud may just be beginning, as apparently Kate hid her true feelings about her stepmother-in-law until after Her late Majesty’s death in September of last year.
