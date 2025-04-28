The One Thing That "Triggers" Prince William and Makes Him "Fly Off the Handle" When It Comes to Kate Middleton

Prince William has recently been profiled in the press, with royal experts exploring the Prince of Wales's future prospects as king. It was revealed that William is in a "power struggle" with father King Charles, and that Princess Kate will never "outshine" her husband, as it's her job to support him. Now, a royal expert has discussed the one thing Prince William reportedly gets incredibly angry about when it comes to Kate Middleton.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, reflected on William and Kate's relationship, as the pair approach their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29. "Above all, William is her equal partner in everything—not an 'i' is dotted or 't' crossed without their joint sign-off and collaboration," English explained.

An alleged friend of the royal couple told the editor, "[William] flies off the handle at any sign of Catherine being patronized and stamps that out very quickly." The source continued, "It's one of his triggers. Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they've got pretty short shrift from him."

Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding on April 29, 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William's desire to defend and protect his wife reportedly springs from a "deep intimacy" between the pair. English explained that the strong connection between the Prince and Princess of Wales was "forged through their shared experiences in the public spotlight and William's admiration for Kate's abilities as a mother." The royal editor continued, "He particularly appreciates the way she has created a happiness and stability for their family that he didn't always experience growing up."

Kate and William with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

English also referred to another moment in which William's staunchly protective nature was observed—when a French outlet published explicit photos of Princess Kate in September 2012. The pictures were captured when the pair were on vacation together. "I had never seen her husband, Prince William, so angry," English said of the incident. Basically, whatever happens, Prince William will always fiercely protect his wife.