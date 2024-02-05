King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Just 10 days after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
The BBC reports that, despite recently undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, the cancer is not prostate cancer. That said, it was discovered during the recent treatment, the outlet reports.
The type of cancer has not yet been revealed, but according to a Palace statement, the King began “regular treatments” on Monday, and that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
Details remain slim at the moment, but the King will postpone his public engagements during his treatment, and other senior royals are expected to stand in for him; although he is pausing his public duties, he will continue on with his constitutional role as Head of State, the BBC reports. No stage of the cancer or prognosis has been revealed.
The statement in full from Buckingham Palace reads “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
The King was seen at a church service in Sandringham yesterday, where he waved to the crowds assembled.
We will continue to keep you updated on news as it becomes available, and continue to send well-wishes to the royal family.
