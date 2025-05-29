Palace Aide Issues King Charles Cancer Update, Says He's Trying to Keep Life "As Normal as Possible"

There haven't been many updates on King Charles's health since he was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, but a senior royal aide has spoken out after The King and Queen Camilla visited Canada this week.

"The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it," the palace staffer said, via Hello! "And that's what he does. Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him."

The aide continued, "As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible and that's exactly what he is doing."

The King—who has not revealed the exact type of cancer he has—receives regular outpatient treatments at The London Clinic. "It's no secret that he is still having treatment but because he is incredibly fit, he is just dealing with it all incredibly well," the royal aide said. "As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."

The King is seen during his visit to Ottawa, Canada on May 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King and Queen took on two busy days in Canada earlier this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, The King is so "driven by duty" that no one can get him to slow down other than Queen Camilla.

Per his aide, staffers have been "planning the programme as usual, trying to lighten it a little bit" following Their Majesties' tiring trip to Canada. However, the hardworking monarch doesn't seem to be keen on reducing his schedule, with the staffer noting his team has not had "much success" in that matter.

In April, a senior aide to The King said, per The Sun , "We've all tried!" when asked about getting the monarch to relax on his duties. The employee added, "But as people will have seen, The King enjoys his work." Even after he was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from cancer treatment this spring, King Charles was back to duties as usual and traveled to Rome with Queen Camilla for an official state visit.

The Queen agreed that her husband "loves his work and it keeps him going." She added, "And I think it's wonderful, you know, if you've been ill and you are recovering, you're getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem."