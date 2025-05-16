King Charles Shares a Rare Update on His Cancer Battle With a Fan After More Than a Year of Treatments
The King spoke with a former cancer patient while visiting the city of Bradford.
King Charles shocked royal fans when he announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 following a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Although the palace has never specified what type of cancer he has—other than clarifying that it's not prostate cancer—The King has made a few brief comments about his health battle while keeping up a busy schedule of royal engagements. Fifteen months into treatment, the monarch has given a rare—and encouraging—update on his health.
The King spoke with a former cancer patient while visiting the city of Bradford with Queen Camilla on Thursday, May 15, and florist Safeena Khan shared the details of their conversation (via the Mirror). Khan—who gave King Charles a bouquet of flowers inspired by his garden at Highgrove House—met the monarch along with other local business owners at Impact Hub Yorkshire.
"He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was. There was some pleasantries towards the end, but it was a lovely conversation," she said. When she inquired about his health these days, King Charles "gave her the 'thumbs up'" and said, "I'd like to think I'm on the better side."
The King has been receiving outpatient treatment at the London Clinic since he was diagnosed early last year, and despite a minor "bump in the road" when he was briefly hospitalized for observation in late March, his cancer treatments seem to be progressing as hoped. Per the Mirror, palace insiders stated The King was "very much headed in the right direction" after his hospitalization earlier this spring.
During his visit to Bradford, King Charles received a special jacket from local tailor Imran Khan—and gave out more than one unexpected hug. In an Instagram Reel from GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker, Khan has The King help stitch a label on the intricately embroidered piece before saying, "Can I have a hug?"
Fifteen-year-old Florence McGrellis also gave the monarch a surprise cuddle at the Hockney Gallery, declaring, "I'm a hugger" and calling her experience with royalty "awesome," per the media outlet.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
