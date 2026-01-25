Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently at Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where they're helping to launch the documentary Cookie Queens. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers on the movie, which follows a group of Girl Scouts competing to sell the most boxes of cookies.

For the occasion, Duchess Meghan kept her outfit chic and simple. For the red carpet, she rewore her beloved black Mother bootcut jeans, which she paired with a black sweater and black pointed-toe heels (via What Meghan Wore).

Meghan and Harry were photographed posing with Robert Redford's daughter, Amy Redford, on the red carpet.

Meghan Markle wears Mother black bootcut jeans and a black sweater at the Sundance Film Festival 2026. (Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

In photographs taken behind-the-scenes, Meghan could be seen wearing Anine Bing's sumptuous deep brown "Hunter" wool cashmere coat—which retails for $900—while talking to cast members.

Duchess Meghan wearing a brown cashmere coat from Anine Bing. (Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

ANINE BING Hunter Coat in Deep Brown $900 at Anine Bing

As ever, Meghan's monochrome outfit was a perfect fit for the occasion, and is sure to inspire the style choices of royal fans everywhere.

