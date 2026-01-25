Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Mother Bootcut Jeans and a Cashmere Coat for Her Sundance Debut With Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet to promote a new movie.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently at Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where they're helping to launch the documentary Cookie Queens. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers on the movie, which follows a group of Girl Scouts competing to sell the most boxes of cookies.
For the occasion, Duchess Meghan kept her outfit chic and simple. For the red carpet, she rewore her beloved black Mother bootcut jeans, which she paired with a black sweater and black pointed-toe heels (via What Meghan Wore).
Meghan and Harry were photographed posing with Robert Redford's daughter, Amy Redford, on the red carpet.
In photographs taken behind-the-scenes, Meghan could be seen wearing Anine Bing's sumptuous deep brown "Hunter" wool cashmere coat—which retails for $900—while talking to cast members.
As ever, Meghan's monochrome outfit was a perfect fit for the occasion, and is sure to inspire the style choices of royal fans everywhere.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Meghan Markle
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.