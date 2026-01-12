Meghan Markle Could Make Her First Visit to the U.K. in 4 Years With Prince Harry This July—But It's Dependent on One Key Factor

Meghan Markle has not returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, but that could change this summer. Prince Harry will mark the one-year-to-go event for the Birmingham, England Invictus Games in July—and if the result of his current security review is favorable, the Duchess of Sussex could finally be heading back to her husband's home country.

Prince Harry is awaiting a ruling in his ongoing security battle with the U.K.'s Home Office, and if his taxpayer-funded police protection is reinstated, it would open the door for Meghan to join him at the Invictus Games event. The Duke of Sussex has previously stated that he feels unsafe bringing his wife and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. since his 24-hour armed security was stripped when he stepped down as a senior royal.

Meghan is a familiar figure at Invictus events, and most recently joined Harry at the 2025 games for wounded military, injured and sick military personnel in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Meghan Markle, pictured with Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate at a memorial event for Queen Elizabeth, was last seen in the U.K. in September 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex is pictured at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Security is always going to be a deciding factor in this," a source told the Sun over the weekend.

If Harry's police protection is reinstated, it could also mean a reunion with King Charles and his grandkids. The King has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since June 2022, when the Sussexes visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

As for Prince Harry's security review, a decision is expected within weeks. However, a source told the Mail on Sunday earlier this month that when it comes to reinstating police protection, the matter is "now a formality." The insider added, "Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed-on for Harry."