King Charles "Totally Adores" Princess Charlotte and Has a Special Grandpa Talent, Says Royal Biographer

King Charles might be a workaholic, but when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he shows his softer side. Charlotte, who turned 11 on May 2, is growing in confidence as she prepares to follow in her big brother’s footsteps at boarding school. The princess was spotted touring Oundle School with Prince William and Princess Kate earlier this month, but for the next two years, she’s got plenty of time to enjoy being a kid—including rare quiet moments with her grandpa.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine, royal biographer Robert Jobson said that Charlotte “enjoys a close relationship” with King Charles. “He totally adores her,” the author said. “She loves it when he reads to her in his funny voices.”

It seems to be a special talent of The King, as in 2017, Queen Camilla revealed her husband’s “brilliant” ability to imitate voices when reading to her own grandkids. "Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter," she told the Daily Mail . “And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic.”

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Princess Charlotte is pictured with The King at Trooping the Colour in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King gave Charlotte a small tap as he entered church on Easter morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I always think they are going to be wriggling around in the bed, but they sit spellbound,” Queen Camilla added.

As for the Wales children, Jobson shared that unlike Queen Elizabeth, who called her grandfather King George V “Grandpa England,” George, Charlotte and Louis have a different nickname for The King.

“They don't call him Grandpa King, they call him Grandpa Wales,” Jobson said.

Grandpa Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte had one particularly sweet interaction on Easter Sunday. After Louis, 8, told his grandfather "Happy Easter," The King reached out and affectionately patted his grandson's cheek before giving Charlotte a gentle poke on the shoulder.