Prince Harry Wants His Kids to “Understand” One Thing After Their U.K. Return

Prince Harry hopes his children take something meaningful from their return to the U.K. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are returning to his home country., six years after stepping back from their royal duties. At the end of August, they will be relocating across the pond for an extended period with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry’s kids were just toddlers when they left England. Now, Archie and Lilibet are both at an age where they can attend schools in the U.K.

“It’s something Harry has been thinking about for a while,” a source said to People. “Harry never really stopped missing home. He’s missed that sense of connection and belonging. Britain is still home in many ways.”

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Prince Harry is set to move back to the U.K. for an extended period of time with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

The Duke of Sussex reportedly hopes his children will have more comprehension of his upbringing this time around. The source mentioned, “He wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from.”

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she is in agreement, believing the children should equally experience their parents’ stomping grounds. The source shared, “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds.”

Prince Harry wants his children to understand the world he grew up in. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

They reportedly made plans to leave California weeks after their trip back to England, when the Sussexes reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla. The occasion marked The King’s first meeting with his grandchildren in four years. Before their reunion, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last saw King Charles in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Two years before their last meeting, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working royals and moved across the pond. Prince Archie was only 10 months old when he moved to America; Princess Lilibet was born in California, making her the first member of the British Royal Family to be born outside of Europe.