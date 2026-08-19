King Charles Found Out About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Surprise U.K. Move Just 3 Days in Advance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom for “an extended period,” six years after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and relocating to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return was confirmed by People magazine on August 19, with the outlet reporting that King Charles was informed of the couple’s plans just three days prior on Sunday, August 16.

The duke and duchess's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will attend a local school in Britain, but the location of their home and school will be kept under wraps. Harry and Meghan will remain non-working members of the Royal Family.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the David Foster Foundation 40th Anniversary Celebration on August 7 in Victoria, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry attends an Invictus Games Foundation event during his July 2026 visit to the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The surprise decision comes shortly after the Sussexes reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House during their visit to the U.K. this summer. The meeting was seen as an important step in improving relations between Prince Harry and his father, and it was the first time Archie and Lilibet have seen their grandfather since 2022.

However, the Sun reported that the Sussex family’s move was not discussed during the private meeting.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties and have since built independent lives and careers in the United States. People reported that the couple will continue to maintain their Montecito home as well as their vacation house in Portugal.

Security is likely to remain a key issue. Prince Harry no longer receives taxpayer-funded security, a long-running point of contention for the duke, and it remains unclear what arrangements will be in place for the family at their new U.K. home.