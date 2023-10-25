Meghan Markle is Reportedly “Thrilled” to Be on the Cusp of Inking a Major New Deal

After parting ways with Spotify earlier this year, it appears Meghan Markle is on the verge of landing her next major deal—and it could be with one of Spotify’s biggest competitors.

In June, Meghan and husband Prince Harry ended their multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify, a deal brokered in 2020 to produce “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” (per language at the time); a statement explained that “Spotify and Archewell Audio [Harry and Meghan’s company] have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.” That series was “Archetypes,” a 12-episode podcast hosted by Meghan that saw her sit down with artists, athletes, and experts to discuss the history of stereotypes against women.

Now, it seems, Meghan (and maybe “Archetypes”?) has a new deal being flushed out with Audible, a competitor of Spotify’s that is owned by Amazon. “Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout—even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out—and Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama, who signed a multi-year contract with Audible last year,” a source said, per The Mirror .

Meghan, who they said “seems very confident at the moment” in the potential deal, “knows her new deal with Audible could be make or break for her Hollywood dream,” they said. “She feels ready, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t seriously daunting.” They added “The stakes are extremely high.”

