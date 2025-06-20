Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand Is Adding a New Product: Rosé

Did you see this coming? I should have seen this coming. On Friday, June 20, not only did Meghan Markle restock her jam, honey, tea, and more on her As ever website, she also announced a brand new product: rosé.

According to a press release, Meghan's rosé will launch on Tuesday, July 1 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

"With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining," the description reads.

A section of the As ever website invites those interested in the wine to sign up for more information on "our debut Napa Valley rosé."

Of course, Meghan is adding wine to the mix, and there was so much evidence that this was on the way. First of all, on the first season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex regularly enjoys wine and champagne with her guests. And, hello, she sells the things that she uses on the show! (See: jam and this ubiquitous flower sprinkles.)

Second, her former blog from her pre-royal life, The Tig, was named after a wine, Tignanello. So, her love of wine has been a known fact for years, going back to her Suits days.

Lastly, in an interview in April with the podcast The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan teased that "hostess gifts and hospitality is a big category" that she was working on for As ever. She explained (via Vanity Fair), "Let’s say this: If it started with what I was just making on my stove, and it starts in your kitchen as these sweet offerings—actually sweet—and then the extension of what do you pair that with."

What does Meghan regularly pair with the food she makes on her show? Wine! What is everyone's go-to hostess gift? Wine! Plus, the Netflix show also regularly emphasizes Meghan's California roots, and the state is known for wine.

The new As ever rosé is said to have "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish." (Image credit: As ever)

Going from an actor to a British royal family member to an entrepreneur, who is hosting a podcast and a TV show and selling jam is quite the trajectory, but really, given Meghan's lifestyle blogging past, it does all kind of make sense and the rosé fits right in.

If you are interested in the wine yourself, just know that it will probably sell out fast. Meghan's first launch sold out in under an hour, and her June 20 restock saw many products selling out quickly, too. And, I mean, wild guess, but people might be more into rosé than into $14 "Apricot Spread in Keepsake Packaging" or $28 "Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey" and those sold out in a flash.