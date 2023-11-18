Meghan Markle Finally Addresses the Resurgence of “Suits”

Meghan Markle’s former television show, Suits, has been all the rage this summer, clocking record-breaking numbers on streaming services. And Meghan—who played Rachel Zane on the show—is finally speaking out about the series that put her on the map, addressing Suits’ renewed popularity on Thursday while attending Variety’s Power of Women event in L.A.
Per Us Weekly, when told that the show amassed more than 45 billion minutes in streaming on Netflix and Peacock combined, she said on the red carpet “Isn’t that wild?”
Meghan starred on the show from its inception in 2011 until 2018, when she left the show to marry Prince Harry. (The show concluded the next year, in 2019.) Meghan said she has “no idea” why fans have become so enamored with Suits again, but her best guess is that “It’s hard to find a show you can binge watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting.”
Of her experience filming the show, she added “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time.”
Meghan began dating Harry about five years into the show’s run, and, upon learning of her new romance, “I mean, your initial reaction is, like, ‘We’re [all] dating a prince!’” Suits’ creator Aaron Korsh said in an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As rumors swirl that the show could be getting a reboot, executive producer Gene Klein said in August that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if that happened, but he doubted Meghan’s return. “I would assume that’s just not possible,” Klein said.
Meghan seems focused on the future rather than looking to the past. While on the red carpet Thursday, she said of her upcoming projects “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”
Of those said projects, Meghan told Variety’s senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson that she and Harry want to create “Things that make people feel…I was going to say good, but it’s more than that,” she said. “Things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community.”
