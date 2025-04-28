Meghan Markle Responds to Rumors She Might Run for President in the Future During Podcast Appearance
"I mean, you could say, 'Never say never.'"
Meghan Markle, a literal duchess, has often been the subject of rumors regarding whether or not she might run for president one day. Now, the Duchess of Sussex has clarified her position on if she hopes to be POTUS in the future.
While appearing on an episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," which was released on April 28, Duchess Meghan was asked for her thoughts on embarking on a political career. "Would you ever run for office?" Kern Lima asked Prince Harry's wife (via People). "No," Meghan responded. "Never. Oh, God."
After seeming to resolutely shoot down the possibility of running for president, Duchess Meghan clarified, "I mean, you could say, 'Never say never.' No, I'm not interested in that. No."
As for what Meghan's future plans might be, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her burgeoning career as a lifestyle entrepreneur with a Netflix series. "I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips," Meghan explained.
A follow-up to Meghan's children's book, The Bench, could also be on the way. "Of course, children's books are great," the Duchess of Sussex revealed on the podcast. "And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."
Introducing the duchess's episode on social media, Kern Lima wrote in a caption, "Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration. I've never cried so much in an interview, in the BEST possible way!"
The caption continued, "And she and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together—with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house. And today, we're inviting YOU to join us in the rocking chairs!"
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
