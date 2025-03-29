Prince George Had a Six-Word Message for Prince William to Pass Along to a TV Star During a Recent Royal Engagement
The 11-year-old called the star of a popular U.K. series out.
When you're third in line for the British throne, mastering things like manners and proper etiquette at a young age is high on the to-do list—just ask Prince George, who has ascended from student to can't-help-but-be-a-teacher-IRL status in the subject.
The 11-year-old showed off his mastery of manners at home recently, and his dad, Prince William, couldn't resist sharing the story. On March 26, Will paid a visit to a farm in Pensford, England, where he met with stars of the hit U.K. series Clarkson's Farm as part of his initiative to raise mental health awareness among farmers.
During a chat with farmer Kaleb Cooper, William made it known that George is among the many fans watching the series.
“You’ve got George watching now,” William told Cooper, according to Hello. “I said to him, ‘What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?’”
George's message for Cooper (who apparently has a reputation for tending to less-than-kid-friendly vocabulary): “Tell Kaleb to mind his language.”
His bad language might have earned him a royal reprimand, but, FWIW, Cooper seemed to take being put in his place by an 11-year-old in stride and stayed focused on the bright side of having a larger-than-life persona onscreen.
“I did get told off for swearing too much,” Cooper said after his talk with William. “I tried to stop, but at the same time, it’s awesome. That’s what I like about the whole show—I’ve had so many people thank me, going, ‘You brought the family together.’ It’s a great feeling.”
Cooper's Clarkson's Farm costar, Charlie Ireland, who was also at the event, was happy to hear that George had anything to say about the series, because that means he's watching and the show is accomplishing its main goal.
“It’s great because it’s meant to bring everyone together isn’t it?" he said after hearing the young royal's reaction to the show. "On the family sofa."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
