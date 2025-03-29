Prince George Had a Six-Word Message for Prince William to Pass Along to a TV Star During a Recent Royal Engagement

Prince William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When you're third in line for the British throne, mastering things like manners and proper etiquette at a young age is high on the to-do list—just ask Prince George, who has ascended from student to can't-help-but-be-a-teacher-IRL status in the subject.

The 11-year-old showed off his mastery of manners at home recently, and his dad, Prince William, couldn't resist sharing the story. On March 26, Will paid a visit to a farm in Pensford, England, where he met with stars of the hit U.K. series Clarkson's Farm as part of his initiative to raise mental health awareness among farmers.

During a chat with farmer Kaleb Cooper, William made it known that George is among the many fans watching the series.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants, on March 26, 2025 in Pensford, England

Prince William chatting with Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland during his farm visit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“You’ve got George watching now,” William told Cooper, according to Hello. “I said to him, ‘What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?’”

George's message for Cooper (who apparently has a reputation for tending to less-than-kid-friendly vocabulary): “Tell Kaleb to mind his language.”

Prince William laughing during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants, on March 26, 2025 in Pensford, England

Prince William was caught laughing hysterically at one point during the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His bad language might have earned him a royal reprimand, but, FWIW, Cooper seemed to take being put in his place by an 11-year-old in stride and stayed focused on the bright side of having a larger-than-life persona onscreen.

“I did get told off for swearing too much,” Cooper said after his talk with William. “I tried to stop, but at the same time, it’s awesome. That’s what I like about the whole show—I’ve had so many people thank me, going, ‘You brought the family together.’ It’s a great feeling.”

Cooper's Clarkson's Farm costar, Charlie Ireland, who was also at the event, was happy to hear that George had anything to say about the series, because that means he's watching and the show is accomplishing its main goal.

“It’s great because it’s meant to bring everyone together isn’t it?" he said after hearing the young royal's reaction to the show. "On the family sofa."

