Royal Fans Praise Prince George for Intervening to Alert Prince William During an Important Moment on VE Day
A viral video shows the young royal stepping up to help his dad.
The Royal Family recently stepped out for VE Day, where Prince Louis shared his unfiltered review, and Princess Kate subtly honored Holocaust victims with a special piece of jewelry. Prince George also played an important role during the day, particularly when it came to looking out for his dad, Prince William. Now, a viral video clip of the young royal has made fans realize just how crucial George was at the key occasion.
As reported by Hello! magazine, footage shared after the event showed Prince George standing next to William, who appeared to be distracted while speaking to Queen Camilla. In anticipation of the VE Day flypast, which the Royal Family watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony, George attempted to capture his dad's attention. After gesturing for some time, George was successful in alerting William that the flypast was starting.
"George made sure William turned his attention skyward at just the right moment," Hello! magazine reported. "His helpful action did not go unnoticed by royal watchers."
Royal biographer Robert Jobson spoke to Hello! magazine about the added responsibilities Prince George took on at VE Day, including attending a tea party for World War II veterans with his parents. "They are preparing him for public life," Jobson told the outlet. "Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well. I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful."
Robson—who wrote royal biography Catherine: The Future Queen—added, "I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm [George], because he's at a delicate age, but it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
