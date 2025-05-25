The Royal Family recently stepped out for VE Day, where Prince Louis shared his unfiltered review, and Princess Kate subtly honored Holocaust victims with a special piece of jewelry. Prince George also played an important role during the day, particularly when it came to looking out for his dad, Prince William. Now, a viral video clip of the young royal has made fans realize just how crucial George was at the key occasion.

As reported by Hello! magazine, footage shared after the event showed Prince George standing next to William, who appeared to be distracted while speaking to Queen Camilla. In anticipation of the VE Day flypast, which the Royal Family watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony, George attempted to capture his dad's attention. After gesturing for some time, George was successful in alerting William that the flypast was starting.

"George made sure William turned his attention skyward at just the right moment," Hello! magazine reported. "His helpful action did not go unnoticed by royal watchers."

Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Kate on VE Day 2025. (Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

Royal biographer Robert Jobson spoke to Hello! magazine about the added responsibilities Prince George took on at VE Day, including attending a tea party for World War II veterans with his parents. "They are preparing him for public life," Jobson told the outlet. "Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well. I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful."

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children on VE Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robson—who wrote royal biography Catherine: The Future Queen —added, "I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm [George], because he's at a delicate age, but it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."