Body Language Expert Reveals How Prince George's "Self-Confidence" and Kingship Preparation Is Evident During His Latest Appearance

When Prince William becomes king, his eldest son, Prince George, will step into the role of heir apparent. As a result, Prince George is growing up with a "massive responsibility" on his shoulders, in the knowledge he'll one day become monarch, too. Following George's kingship lesson on VE Day, at which he attended a special tea party for veterans with his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, the little royal appears to be growing in confidence.

Dr. Arthur Cassidy, a chartered member of the British Psychological Society, analyzed the young royal's behavior at Trooping the Colour, telling Hello! magazine, "Prince George reveals the positive impact of good posture—his head is held high with an open chest, while his personality type serves to positively reinforce just how vital his childhood and teenage development will be for his future role as monarch."

Prince Louis and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The expert also noted that George "is very aware of his gestures and expressions" at public events. For instance, at Trooping the Colour, "George has his hands in the clenched overlap position just below his belt, demonstrating a relaxed mode and positive self-confidence," Dr. Cassidy explained.

Prince George joining the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the significance of Prince George attending a VE Day tea party alongside his parents, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror , "[A]t big events like this, he looks as if he is taking it all in, and understanding that his life will be punctuated by national occasions where his will be a key role."

Bond also noted the importance of meeting World War II veterans, saying that 2025's VE Day tea party "may be the only opportunity George will ever have of speaking to men and women who served their King and country during the war."