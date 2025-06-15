Royal Fans "Feel Sorry" for Prince Louis After He's Told Off by Kate Middleton and Prince George for Two Very Different Reasons

Prince Louis appeared to be having a ball at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025. The little royal was photographed laughing alongside his brother, Prince George, as the pair traveled by carriage to the event with mom Kate Middleton, who twinned with Princess Charlotte for the occasion. However, royal fans expressed concern after spotting Prince Louis getting scolded by both Kate and George when the Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast.

One photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales's children showed Prince George placing an arm on his little brother, which seemed to be a warning gesture in an attempt to stop Louis waving at the crowds.

Commenting on the moment, one person wrote on Reddit, "Louis figured out the crowd would cheer every time he waved and then George put a stop to it." Another commenter explained, "I've done this a time or two to my brother. He ignored me and did his thing."

Prince George places a hand on brother Prince Louis's arm. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Another eye-catching photo appeared to show Princess Kate glaring at Prince Louis and saying something to the young royal. Speaking to the Mirror, lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested that Kate told her youngest son, "National anthem. Louis, stand." Prince Louis appeared to heed his mother's warning, although it's unclear if there was anything else involved in the seemingly tense interaction. "I feel sorry for the kids having their every move analyzed," one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Princess Kate instructs Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"They all seem to have their hands full with little Louis," one commentator wrote on Reddit. Another person joked, "As the mother of 3 kids, nothing is more relatable than this little mini drama."

One person who didn't seem to mind Prince Louis's "cheeky" behavior was King Charles. In photos of the pair, Charles could be seen giggling while his grandson made exaggerated gestures.

King Charles laughing at Prince Louis. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Louis turned to look at his grandfather waving and quickly mimicked the gesture as other members of the family grinned and joined in," per GB News. "In a cheeky gesture, Louis stole one last wave just as he was ushered out of view by his mother."