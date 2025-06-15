Royal Fans "Feel Sorry" for Prince Louis After He's Told Off by Kate Middleton and Prince George for Two Very Different Reasons
Meanwhile, King Charles couldn't stop laughing at his grandson's "cheeky" behavior.
Prince Louis appeared to be having a ball at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025. The little royal was photographed laughing alongside his brother, Prince George, as the pair traveled by carriage to the event with mom Kate Middleton, who twinned with Princess Charlotte for the occasion. However, royal fans expressed concern after spotting Prince Louis getting scolded by both Kate and George when the Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast.
One photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales's children showed Prince George placing an arm on his little brother, which seemed to be a warning gesture in an attempt to stop Louis waving at the crowds.
Commenting on the moment, one person wrote on Reddit, "Louis figured out the crowd would cheer every time he waved and then George put a stop to it." Another commenter explained, "I've done this a time or two to my brother. He ignored me and did his thing."
Another eye-catching photo appeared to show Princess Kate glaring at Prince Louis and saying something to the young royal. Speaking to the Mirror, lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested that Kate told her youngest son, "National anthem. Louis, stand." Prince Louis appeared to heed his mother's warning, although it's unclear if there was anything else involved in the seemingly tense interaction. "I feel sorry for the kids having their every move analyzed," one commenter wrote on Reddit.
"They all seem to have their hands full with little Louis," one commentator wrote on Reddit. Another person joked, "As the mother of 3 kids, nothing is more relatable than this little mini drama."
One person who didn't seem to mind Prince Louis's "cheeky" behavior was King Charles. In photos of the pair, Charles could be seen giggling while his grandson made exaggerated gestures.
"Louis turned to look at his grandfather waving and quickly mimicked the gesture as other members of the family grinned and joined in," per GB News. "In a cheeky gesture, Louis stole one last wave just as he was ushered out of view by his mother."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles Zebra Pants With Flip-Flops
Next stop on the tour: her elegant wedding venue in the South of France.
-
Gigi Hadid Pairs Metallic Track Pants and Mesh Flats
The controversial shoe trend is most definitely gaining steam.
-
Body Language Expert Says Kate Can't "Mask Her Emotions"
"We also saw William...mirroring the same emotions as Kate."
-
Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton Can't "Mask Her Emotions" at Trooping the Colour 2025
"We also saw William...mirroring the same emotions as Kate."
-
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Outfit Features a Special Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine made sure the late monarch's presence was felt at the prestigious event.
-
Yes, Prince Louis and Prince George Are Having a Ball at Trooping the Colour 2025
Their matching outfits are simply the icing on the cake.
-
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Showcase Their Mother-Daughter Style at Trooping the Colour 2025
The little princess twinned with her mom in the best way.
-
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker Coat Dress at Trooping the Colour 2025
The Princess of Wales even wore the same designer as her late mother-in-law.
-
This Vintage Clip of Kate Middleton Apologizing to Prince William After Beating Him in a Boat Race Is Going Viral on TikTok
"We were sabotaged," Will joked after Kate beat him not once, but twice.
-
The "Cheeky" Joke Prince William Made Referencing a Former Queen at Formal Windsor Castle Event
The Prince of Wales was speaking to 'Bad Sisters' star Anne-Marie Duff at the time.
-
How Prince George and Prince William's "Shared Passion" Made a Windsor Castle Event "Extra Special" for One Attendee
The father and son duo have made quite the impact.