Today's Top Stories
1
Can Basic Income Help Americans Escape Poverty?
2
The Most Chic Upcycled Clothes and Accessories
3
Lana Condor Shares Her Quarantine Beauty Routine
4
'Luster' Is Our August Book Club Pick
5
Patrick Starrr Wants Us to Embrace Vulnerability

The Royal Family Reprimanded Meghan Markle For Wearing a Necklace With Harry's Initial

By Emily Dixon
windsor, united kingdom october 25 meghan, duchess of sussex attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the queens commonwealth trust qct and one young world at windsor castle on october 25, 2019 in windsor, england photo by jeremy selwyn wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle was criticized by Kensington Palace aides shortly after she and Prince Harry went public with their relationship, for wearing a necklace with the couple's initials.
  • A senior palace aide called Meghan and told her the jewelry would encourage paparazzi, according to royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
  • Meghan "felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't," Scobie and Durand report.

    Well, this sounds incredibly unpleasant. According to royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan Markle was criticized by palace aides a few months after she and Prince Harry went public with their relationship—for wearing a necklace featuring the couple's initials. "She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images—and new headlines," Scobie and Durand report in their new book Finding Freedom, in an excerpt published by People.

    Said necklace, which you can see Meghan wearing here, is positively miniscule, by the way, and must have required a pretty intense zoom for paparazzi to spot in the first place. Not, of course, that that should matter—can't a woman in love wear a cute necklace in peace?!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The incident upset Meghan, Scobie and Durand recount in the book. Contacted by a senior Kensington Palace aide, she "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel," they write. "But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

    Subsequently, Meghan called a friend, saying, "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

    The future Duchess of Sussex "felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't," according to Scobie and Durand. And seriously, who could blame her?

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See Blue Ivy's Adorable "Black Is King" Cameo
    Rihanna Said Her New Album Will Be Worth the Wait
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince William Said His Staff Won't Let Him Tweet
    Inside Sophie and Joe's First Days With Baby Willa
    Zendaya Celebrates Her First Emmy Nomination
    Kylie Has a Scary Wax Figure of Kris in Her House
    Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion a Sweet Gift
    William Revealed the Worst Gift He Bought Kate
    The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
    Harry Wanted His Kids to Be BFF's With William's