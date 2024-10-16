Prince William Gives Us a Hint on What His Focus Will Be As King
The Prince of Wales shared some thoughts on his role in a new clip from his upcoming ITV documentary.
As first in line to the British throne, it's natural for Prince William to be focusing on the future. He's been vocal about his passion for helping others through his Royal Foundation with Princess Kate, and in a new clip from his documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales said he wants to focus on making change and "using this role properly."
In the video, which was released Wednesday, Oct. 16, Prince William is asked by an interviewer what he thinks about people who "question" if he's "the right person to lead this project," referring to his goal to end homelessness.
"I come with no other agenda other than desperately trying to help people who are in need," William said, adding, "I see that as part of my role."
The prince appears to have shot the interview in his living room, with eagle-eyed royal watchers likely spotting the framed family photos on his table, including one of his official engagement photographs with Kate Middleton and a shot of the princess with a young Prince Louis.
The Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of homelessness charity Centrepoint, continued, "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"
Prince William has long focused on the issue of homelessness, with his late mother, Princess Diana—who served as patron of Centrepoint before her son—bringing him and Prince Harry to volunteer as children and to meet people sleeping on the streets of London.
He's continued that education with his own children, telling The Sunday Times in 2023, “When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets, and we’d talk about it. I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’"
The Prince of Wales has launched the Homewards program, an initiative that aims to "demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated," per Kensington Palace. The upcoming documentary chronicles the first year of the program's five-year initiative, following William in his efforts to create solutions across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
A previous trailer for the documentary—which will air on the U.K.'s ITV1 and ITVX channels on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31—features William speaking about Princess Diana. "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness," he said in a voiceover.
At the end of the day, Prince William says he's up for taking on the issue of homelessness, but he needs help. "I like a big challenge. I do like that," he said. "But I can't do it on my own."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
